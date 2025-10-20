Myanmar troops raid KK Park scam base, detain over 2,000 workers

Myanmar troops have raided a call center scam base known as “KK Park,” located across from Mae Sot District in Thailand’s Tak Province, arresting 2,198 people including staff and security guards, and seizing 30 Starlink satellite internet units.

Local media in Myanmar’s Karen State reported on October 20 that Myanmar soldiers launched an operation against Chinese scam networks operating inside “KK Park,” opposite Ban Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung in Mae Ku Subdistrict, Mae Sot District, Tak Province. The troops successfully reclaimed the Lae Keg Kaw base of the Karen National Union (KNU).

During the operation, 2,198 individuals were detained — including 645 men, 455 women, and 98 security guards — along with 30 Starlink internet devices.