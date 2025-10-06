Thai Call Centre Victims Rescued from Myanmar Traffickers

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed today that 16 Thai nationals who were allegedly tricked by scammer gangs and forced into working in illegal call centres in Myanmar have been safely returned to Thailand.

The announcement follows a plea from civil society organizations to the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister, urging them to assist the stranded citizens held in Myawaddy. The Prime Minister subsequently tasked the Minister of Foreign Affairs with leading the urgent rescue mission.

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Ministry Spokesperson, revealed that the Foreign Minister had instructed the Department of Consular Affairs to coordinate with the Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon as of 5th October 2025.

The operation successfully secured the release of the 16 individuals, who had been lured to the Shwe Kokko-Myawaddy area in Myanmar, directly across the border from Thailand's Mae Sot district in Tak Province.

The mission was executed through close cooperation with the Police Attaché’s Office in Yangon, the Royal Thai Police, and the Naresuan Task Force.

This coordinated effort ensured the swift and safe repatriation of the group via the Mae Sot–Myawaddy Permanent Border Checkpoint.

Upon their return, all 16 Thai nationals were immediately entered into the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) for screening as potential victims of human trafficking. Those officially identified as victims will receive protection and rehabilitation support from relevant government agencies.