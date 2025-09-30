Death sentences for 11 Ming clan members over Myanmar scam empire

Another 28 members were also convicted of illegal activities. Of these, five received suspended death sentences, 11 were given life imprisonment, and the rest were jailed for terms ranging from five to 24 years.

The Ming family operated as one of four powerful clans that controlled Laukkai, a town in Myanmar’s northern Shan State near the Chinese border. Once a quiet outpost, Laukkai became a hub for gambling, drugs and call-centre scams under their control.

The syndicate’s operations were estimated to have generated more than 10 billion yuan since 2015 through telecoms fraud, illegal casinos, narcotics and prostitution.