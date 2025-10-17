Myanmar sets election campaign period from October 28 to December 26

Provisions concerning election-related gatherings, speeches, and campaigning have been enacted and outlined in Section 30-A of the Hluttaw Election Law and in Chapter 10 of the Hluttaw Election Rules.
These provisions are to ensure that campaigning is conducted freely and fairly in accordance with the law by all candidates, whether they are representing a political party under the first-past-the post system, under the proportional representation system, or are standing as independent candidates, who have submitted their names for their respective constituencies in the various Hluttaws and have been scrutinized, approved, and announced by the relevant sub-commissions in line with the Hluttaw Election Law and its associated rules.
Candidates and political parties competing in the general election, which will commence on December 28, 2025, are to conduct all election-related gatherings, speeches, and campaigning in accordance with the provisions contained in the relevant Hluttaw Election Rules, to ensure the election is free, fair, peaceful, and stable.
The permitted campaign period for the general election will start from December 28, 2025 (60 days), from 6pm on October 28, 2025, until 12pm on December 26, 2025.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network