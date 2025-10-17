Myanmar sets election campaign period from October 28 to December 26

Candidates and political parties competing in the general election, which will commence on December 28, 2025, are to conduct all election-related gatherings, speeches, and campaigning in accordance with the provisions contained in the relevant Hluttaw Election Rules, to ensure the election is free, fair, peaceful, and stable.

The permitted campaign period for the general election will start from December 28, 2025 (60 days), from 6pm on October 28, 2025, until 12pm on December 26, 2025.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network