Thailand, Myanmar plan new wells to boost gas output

Union Minister for Energy U Ko Ko Lwin met with the CEO of Thailand’s PTTEP International Limited on October 10, a joint venture with the Ministry of Energy, at the Energy Ministry’s Yay Nant Thar Guest Hall in Naypyidaw, to discuss these issues.
During the meeting, Montri Rawanchaikul, CEO of PTTEP International Limited, presented the situation of drilling new wells to increase natural gas production from the Yadana and Zawtika projects, which are currently in decline, and the need to quickly sign new contracts to develop new offshore projects.
The Union Minister then urged efforts to start producing natural gas from the new wells being drilled in the Zawtika project in early 2026.
The Union Minister said that the Ministry is also coordinating the necessary measures to start producing natural gas from the new offshore Aung Thein Kha project in 2028, which is a new project aimed at using it for domestic electricity generation, and to sign contracts as soon as possible.
In addition, there are opportunities to invest in new offshore projects with good guarantees. The Union Minister also invited investors to invest in the import, storage and distribution of LNG to the country and Thailand through the Kanpauk area of Tanintharyi Region.
The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister for Energy, the Director General of the Union Ministry, the Director General of the Departments and Enterprises, the Managing Director of the Ministry of Energy, and officials from PTTEP International Limited.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network