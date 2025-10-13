Thailand, Myanmar plan new wells to boost gas output

Union Minister for Energy U Ko Ko Lwin met with the CEO of Thailand’s PTTEP International Limited on October 10, a joint venture with the Ministry of Energy, at the Energy Ministry’s Yay Nant Thar Guest Hall in Naypyidaw, to discuss these issues.

During the meeting, Montri Rawanchaikul, CEO of PTTEP International Limited, presented the situation of drilling new wells to increase natural gas production from the Yadana and Zawtika projects, which are currently in decline, and the need to quickly sign new contracts to develop new offshore projects.