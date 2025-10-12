Min Aung Hlaing, Malaysian Foreign Minister hold talks in Naypyidaw

During the meeting, the Malaysian Foreign Minister expressed his delight at Myanmar’s preparations for holding a multi-party democratic general election and said ASEAN would continue to support Myanmar’s efforts to make the most of it, while also offering recommendations for an inclusive election. He also discussed the dispatch of election observation teams.
The Acting President and SSPC Chairman then said that he was pleased with the visit of the Malaysian Foreign Minister to Myanmar. Since 2024, Myanmar has informed the world that a multi-party democratic general election would be held. He had provided political parties and people with political differences with time to prepare for the election.
He also said that the registration of political parties was carried out in accordance with the law. A total of 57 legal political parties with more than 5,000 candidates will compete in this election.
The Acting President and SSPC Chairman said that they are inviting ethnic armed groups to join the political path and that they have issued 27 ceasefire statements since 2018.
They have also invited those who engage in violent acts due to political differences to join the political path three times. The NCA Bicentennial Ceremony will be held on October 15, and leaders of ethnic armed groups that have signed the NCA, some leaders of ethnic armed groups that have not signed the NCA, and international witnesses will attend.
Then, they discussed the political developments in Myanmar, the conditions for voting using Myanmar Electronic Voting Machines (MEVM) to ensure free and fair elections, the conditions for holding the elections in a phased manner, the conditions for inviting election observation teams from neighboring countries and international organizations, the conditions for Myanmar to continue on the path of democracy after the elections, the conditions for Myanmar to continue positive cooperation within ASEAN and cooperation in humanitarian assistance, and the conditions for enhancing international cooperation.
The meeting was attended by the Commission Secretary and Joint Chief Executive General Ye Win Oo, Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe, the Special Representative of the ASEAN Chairmanship-in-Office to Myanmar, H.E. Tan Sri Othman Hashim, and officials.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network