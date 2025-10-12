Min Aung Hlaing, Malaysian Foreign Minister hold talks in Naypyidaw

During the meeting, the Malaysian Foreign Minister expressed his delight at Myanmar’s preparations for holding a multi-party democratic general election and said ASEAN would continue to support Myanmar’s efforts to make the most of it, while also offering recommendations for an inclusive election. He also discussed the dispatch of election observation teams.

The Acting President and SSPC Chairman then said that he was pleased with the visit of the Malaysian Foreign Minister to Myanmar. Since 2024, Myanmar has informed the world that a multi-party democratic general election would be held. He had provided political parties and people with political differences with time to prepare for the election.

He also said that the registration of political parties was carried out in accordance with the law. A total of 57 legal political parties with more than 5,000 candidates will compete in this election.