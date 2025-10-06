Thousands displaced by ongoing clashes in Kayin State’s Myawady Township

On October 5, Brigadier General Saw Tin Win, Commander of Border Guard Force Region 2, and his wife distributed clothing and household supplies to the displaced villagers, marking their second relief donation—the first included food, medicine, and other essentials.

The commander said, “These people fled with nothing. Many have no clothes or belongings. There’s still much more to be done. When there is war, there can be no peace. Only without war will peace exist.”