Thousands displaced by ongoing clashes in Kayin State’s Myawady Township

In the north, fighting forced about 2,500 residents from villages such as Noe Phoe, Hteemuhta, Paw Law, Thanpaya, Chedaw, and Kamara to flee their homes. They are now taking refuge in safer areas, including Kyauk Khoe, Kwee Lay, Kaw Wah, Htee Char Yar, Htee Law Thae, and Htee Wah Pa Law villages.
On October 5, Brigadier General Saw Tin Win, Commander of Border Guard Force Region 2, and his wife distributed clothing and household supplies to the displaced villagers, marking their second relief donation—the first included food, medicine, and other essentials.
The commander said, “These people fled with nothing. Many have no clothes or belongings. There’s still much more to be done. When there is war, there can be no peace. Only without war will peace exist.”
Similarly, in southern Myawady, fighting in the Lay Kay Kaw area has displaced about 3,000 civilians, who are now sheltering at seven temporary camps near the Thaungyin River on the Thai-Myanmar border, still waiting for further assistance.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network