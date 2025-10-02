Myanmar military regains control of Kyaukme Town from TNLA

Following the recapture of Nwangkhio town previously under TNLA control, the military regained Kyaukme after about one and a half months. Military columns have now entered the town, conducting clearance operations, though some clashes continue on the outskirts.
TNLA had already removed its flags in Kyaukme before the end of September, and its administrative bodies and leaders had withdrawn in advance, leaving only fighters to resist incoming military forces.
On September 30, before the army’s re-entry, TNLA set fire to some government offices to prevent the restoration of administrative functions, according to a source familiar with the fighting.
A resident from northern Shan State remarked, “If the army has taken Kyaukme, it won’t be long before they reach Hsipaw too.”
As part of the so-called 1027 Operation, the TNLA, alongside other Northern Alliance groups, had launched offensives across Namkham, Muse, Kyaukme, Hsipaw, and Naungcho, towns largely inhabited by Shan and other ethnic groups. They seized control of several towns and operated their own administrative mechanisms. However, tensions arose with the local Shan and other communities due to strained relations.
Although TNLA temporarily controlled some towns under Operation 1027, disputes and territorial conflicts also emerged with allied armed groups on the ground, creating further friction.
Through Chinese mediation, TNLA leaders held talks with the Myanmar military in China. The military reportedly urged TNLA to withdraw to its original Ta’ang areas, but TNLA rejected the proposal. Consequently, the military launched major offensives to retake towns.
TNLA had also destroyed the historic Gote Twin Bridge, part of the 125-year-old Mandalay–Lashio railway and a UNESCO World Heritage site, while controlling the Naungcho–Kyaukme area. On August 24, 2025, they demolished part of the bridge with explosives, damaging over 30 feet of its span. The Myanmar Railways Department is currently carrying out repair works.
