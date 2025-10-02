Myanmar military regains control of Kyaukme Town from TNLA

On September 30, before the army’s re-entry, TNLA set fire to some government offices to prevent the restoration of administrative functions, according to a source familiar with the fighting.

A resident from northern Shan State remarked, “If the army has taken Kyaukme, it won’t be long before they reach Hsipaw too.”

As part of the so-called 1027 Operation, the TNLA, alongside other Northern Alliance groups, had launched offensives across Namkham, Muse, Kyaukme, Hsipaw, and Naungcho, towns largely inhabited by Shan and other ethnic groups. They seized control of several towns and operated their own administrative mechanisms. However, tensions arose with the local Shan and other communities due to strained relations.