Three minor quakes shake areas near northern Thailand, no damage reported

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that three earthquakes occurred in Myanmar, near northern Thailand, within just a few hours on October 11, 2025. All events had a depth of 10 kilometres.

Timeline of the three earthquakes:

First quake: 00:03 – magnitude 2.4, located approximately 177 km northwest of Fang District, Chiang Mai.

Second quake: 02:35 – magnitude 2.1, approximately 128 km northwest of Fang District, Chiang Mai.

Third quake (strongest): 03:28 – magnitude 3.5, approximately 199 km northwest of Fang District, Chiang Mai.

Although all three earthquakes were relatively minor, with the strongest at 3.5 magnitude, most people near the epicentre could feel the tremor. The likelihood of serious damage to buildings in Thailand is considered low.

However, three consecutive earthquakes occurring close to the Thai border, particularly along a high-energy fault line, should be closely monitored. Fang District and surrounding areas in Chiang Mai, being closest to the epicentres, warrant particular attention.

There have been no reports of damage in Thailand, but northern residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and prepared.

For the latest updates on seismic activity, visit the division's website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th