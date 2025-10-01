Death toll rises to 27 after powerful quake hits central Philippines

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) first logged the tremor at magnitude 6.7 before revising it upward, while the US Geological Survey initially reported a 7.0 before downgrading. The quake hit at 9.59pm, some 21 kilometres northeast of Bogo City at a shallow depth of five kilometres.

Phivolcs warned of possible minor sea disturbances and urged residents of Cebu, Leyte and Biliran to avoid coastlines, though the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre dismissed any tsunami risk.

Rising death toll

By Wednesday, officials confirmed 27 fatalities, with the figure expected to climb as rescuers scoured collapsed buildings and debris. Nine of the dead were from Bogo City, near the epicentre. In contrast, others included a firefighter, three coastguard personnel, and a young boy crushed by a collapsing wall in San Remigio. Casualties were also reported in Medellin.

San Remigio’s police chief, Captain Jan Elcid Layug, described the destruction as “significant”, adding that the child victim had been asleep when his home gave way.