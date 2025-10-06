Myanmar could boost power output by 30% if gas losses are prevented

During his visit to the Titut pipeline base station in Bago Region on September 4, the minister inspected the operations of the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) and discussed ways to improve pipeline efficiency.
He noted that natural gas is a limited national resource that must be used efficiently, but significant gas losses are occurring due to low performance of equipment, ageing pipelines, and inaccurate metering systems. The ministry has already introduced plans to upgrade and replace pipelines and improve monitoring systems.
The minister added that cooperation with the Ministry of Electric Power is underway to reduce gas wastage by repairing or replacing low-efficiency generators and installing higher-performance machines in power plants. Upgrading projects for domestic gas networks, including pipeline replacements in the Yangon Region, are also in progress.
Finally, he instructed officials to reuse recovered pipes where possible and to ensure proper maintenance to prevent damage and extend their lifespan.
