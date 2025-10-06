Myanmar could boost power output by 30% if gas losses are prevented

The minister added that cooperation with the Ministry of Electric Power is underway to reduce gas wastage by repairing or replacing low-efficiency generators and installing higher-performance machines in power plants. Upgrading projects for domestic gas networks, including pipeline replacements in the Yangon Region, are also in progress.

Finally, he instructed officials to reuse recovered pipes where possible and to ensure proper maintenance to prevent damage and extend their lifespan.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network