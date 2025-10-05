Phulay Bay Glows Pink, Hosts Women's Health & Ayurvedic Journeys

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an international campaign held every October to increase understanding and reduce the risk of breast cancer, which affects 2.3 million women worldwide. In a bold commitment to the cause, Phulay Bay will illuminate Sala Srichan, its elegant Thai pavilion, in a striking pink hue for the entire month—joining iconic global landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House. The resort's restaurants and bars will also present a dedicated selection of “Pink at Phulay Bay” dishes and drinks.

Customized Ayurvedic Wellness Journeys

Enhancing the commitment to women's health, Phulay Bay is delighted to welcome Dr. Shagnika Pradhan to host a full month of customized wellness programs. As a naturopathy and yogic science specialist with seven years of experience, Dr. Shagnika is an expert in areas including pain and stress management, traditional Chinese medicines, herbal remedies, and yoga.

Throughout the month, Dr. Shagnika will lead both men and women on holistic wellness journeys that connect them with the five Ayurvedic elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space.

These programs offer specialized healing and grounding techniques:

Earth ("prithvi") focuses on natural nourishment with yogic postures, self-massage demonstrations, and cooling clay packs.

Water ("jal") sessions promote spiritual cleansing with open chest poses, hot & cold compression, and breathing practices to enhance energy flow.

