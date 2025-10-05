Phulay Bay Glows Pink, Hosts Women's Health & Ayurvedic Journeys

Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the ultra-luxurious seafront sanctuary in Krabi, Southern Thailand, is turning pink this October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The resort is transforming into a beacon of solidarity and hope, hosting a full month of inspiring activities dedicated to promoting women’s health.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an international campaign held every October to increase understanding and reduce the risk of breast cancer, which affects 2.3 million women worldwide. In a bold commitment to the cause, Phulay Bay will illuminate Sala Srichan, its elegant Thai pavilion, in a striking pink hue for the entire month—joining iconic global landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House. The resort's restaurants and bars will also present a dedicated selection of “Pink at Phulay Bay” dishes and drinks.
Customized Ayurvedic Wellness Journeys
Enhancing the commitment to women's health, Phulay Bay is delighted to welcome Dr. Shagnika Pradhan to host a full month of customized wellness programs. As a naturopathy and yogic science specialist with seven years of experience, Dr. Shagnika is an expert in areas including pain and stress management, traditional Chinese medicines, herbal remedies, and yoga.
Throughout the month, Dr. Shagnika will lead both men and women on holistic wellness journeys that connect them with the five Ayurvedic elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space.
These programs offer specialized healing and grounding techniques:
Earth ("prithvi") focuses on natural nourishment with yogic postures, self-massage demonstrations, and cooling clay packs.
Water ("jal") sessions promote spiritual cleansing with open chest poses, hot & cold compression, and breathing practices to enhance energy flow.
Fire ("agni") is dedicated to boosting immunity and vitality with abdominal yoga postures, castor oil packs, and chakra meditation.
Air ("vayu") concentrates on breathwork and energy flow using respiration exercises, aromatherapy, and self-acupressure to target the body's qi flow.
Space ("akash") promotes awareness and healing through heart chakra meditation, mantra chanting, singing bowls, and gratitude rituals.
Community Footprints Initiative
The resort is also extending its duty of care to its own staff as part of The Ritz-Carlton’s “Community Footprints” initiative. Phulay Bay has collaborated with Wattanapat International Hospital, whose medical experts will visit the resort to offer vital breast cancer awareness training to its associates, helping them identify the disease at its early stages.
Mr. Vidya Sagar, the resort’s General Manager, commented on the initiative, saying, “At Phulay Bay, we care deeply for the health and wellbeing of all our ladies, gentlemen, and cherished guests. By combining the striking symbolism of our bright pink sala with fundraising initiatives, and expert-led wellness sessions by Dr. Shagnika Pradhan, we are striving to make a real difference to the lives of women.”