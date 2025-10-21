Myanmar army regains control of KK Park, KNU and PDF bases

Military columns continued their offensive operations, successfully recapturing Shwe Khin Thar Camp—which had been under KNLA and PDF control since 2024—on October 17, and Point-1078 Swel Taw Kone Camp on October 18. Strategic areas along the border region have reportedly been brought back under government control, and Tatmadaw columns are said to be continuing clearance operations along the border.
During these offensives, the Tatmadaw also carried out clearance operations at KK Park, a notorious site near the Myanmar–Thailand border known for its illegal activities.
Throughout the battles, there were six major and fifty-two minor clashes with insurgents. The military reportedly recovered 10 bodies, 16 assorted weapons, and various related materials. Although no unusual findings were reported inside KK Park, authorities seized 30 Starlink satellite units and communication equipment allegedly used for illegal operations.
In addition, they discovered a large number of buildings.
Inside these structures, the military reportedly found 1,645 male workers, 455 female workers, and 98 male security guards, totalling 2,198 people.
Authorities stated that no official documents were found regarding the legal land ownership, construction permits, or licenses for the hotels and tourism-related buildings within KK Park. Since the responsible parties failed to appear for questioning, further legal actions will be taken according to existing laws and procedures.
The Tatmadaw accused the KNU/KNLA of seeking to abolish the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) and attempting to destroy the government’s administrative mechanism in Myawaddy Township, Kayin State, by aiming to establish an independent “Kawthoolei State.” They allegedly provided shelter to those who fled border areas after the 2021 political crisis, under the guise of humanitarian aid, and received financial support from some foreign countries and proceeds from illegal cross-border businesses, including narcotics trafficking.
Using this funding, the KNLA and PDF reportedly trained and armed insurgents and used them as frontline troops to attack government bases and army camps across Kayin State, particularly in Thingannyinaung and Myawaddy Townships.
In response, the Tatmadaw launched counteroffensives to recapture towns and camps previously seized by these groups. Thingannyinaung Camp was retaken on September 6, 2025, restoring control over the Kawkareik–Thingannyinaung–Myawaddy Asia Highway.
The military continues its operations along the Myanmar–Thailand border to prevent KNLA and PDF fighters from taking refuge on Myanmar soil and to suppress cross-border crimes such as online financial fraud and illegal gambling involving foreigners.
On September 9, the Tatmadaw also captured Lakkhat Taung (Phaya Kone) and the surrounding areas, where insurgents were hiding. Later, on October 5, troops recaptured Lay Kay Kaw New Town, which had been built in 2015 by Japan’s Nippon Foundation for internally displaced people but was reportedly taken over by the KNLA and PDF groups in 2023 after they forced local ethnic residents to flee.
As of now, the Tatmadaw claims full control of the Lay Kay Kaw area and its surroundings.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network