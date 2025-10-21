Myanmar army regains control of KK Park, KNU and PDF bases

Military columns continued their offensive operations, successfully recapturing Shwe Khin Thar Camp—which had been under KNLA and PDF control since 2024—on October 17, and Point-1078 Swel Taw Kone Camp on October 18. Strategic areas along the border region have reportedly been brought back under government control, and Tatmadaw columns are said to be continuing clearance operations along the border.

During these offensives, the Tatmadaw also carried out clearance operations at KK Park, a notorious site near the Myanmar–Thailand border known for its illegal activities.

Throughout the battles, there were six major and fifty-two minor clashes with insurgents. The military reportedly recovered 10 bodies, 16 assorted weapons, and various related materials. Although no unusual findings were reported inside KK Park, authorities seized 30 Starlink satellite units and communication equipment allegedly used for illegal operations.