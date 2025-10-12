Investments with Hua Seng Heng top fake news last week: DES Ministry

The Anti-Fake News Centre (AFNC) under the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry announced on Sunday that false news posts luring people to invest in gold and stocks with a well-known gold investment firm were the most widely spread fake news on Thai social media last week.

Over one million posts monitored

The AFNC said it monitored over one million online posts between 3–9 October using social listening technology and had to re-verify 224 issues that appeared suspicious.

It said the re-checks found that the top ten fake news stories circulating on social media were primarily online scams that used the names of government agencies and major corporations to deceive users.