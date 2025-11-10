DE Ministry halts plan to expand 1,200 new digital community centres for review

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) has temporarily suspended the planned expansion of 1,200 new Digital Community Centres nationwide after Minister Chaichanok Chidchob instructed the National Board of Digital Economy and Society Office (BDE) to reassess the project’s value and efficiency.

According to BDE secretary-general Wetang Phuangsup, the review aims to determine whether the expansion remains worthwhile given that the initiative has been operating for over a decade.

Some centres, he said, may have become redundant as more citizens now have access to the internet through mobile and home broadband services.