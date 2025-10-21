DE Ministry declares ‘cyber war’ against scam syndicates, plans special offensive task force

Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), announced that his ministry will shift from a defensive stance to a fully proactive strategy to combat cybercrime, with new initiatives in law enforcement, technology, and cross-agency coordination.

Within one to two months, the DES Ministry plans to amend the Royal Decree on Measures to Prevent and Suppress Technology Crime (2023) to strengthen its capacity to respond to evolving cyber threats.

One key element is the proposal to establish a specialised task force, similar to Cyber Fraud Agencies in other countries. This may be done through amendments to the existing decree to allow for better coordination between government and private sectors in tackling large-scale cybercriminal operations.

Chaichanok said the ministry is also studying the use of ethical hackers, or white-hat hackers, to actively disrupt or dismantle scam syndicates’ digital infrastructure based abroad. However, he acknowledged that such operations are legally and diplomatically sensitive, requiring careful design of legal frameworks consistent with international law and human rights standards.