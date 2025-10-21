DE Ministry declares ‘cyber war’ against scam syndicates, plans special offensive task force

Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), announced that his ministry will shift from a defensive stance to a fully proactive strategy to combat cybercrime, with new initiatives in law enforcement, technology, and cross-agency coordination.
Within one to two months, the DES Ministry plans to amend the Royal Decree on Measures to Prevent and Suppress Technology Crime (2023) to strengthen its capacity to respond to evolving cyber threats.
One key element is the proposal to establish a specialised task force, similar to Cyber Fraud Agencies in other countries. This may be done through amendments to the existing decree to allow for better coordination between government and private sectors in tackling large-scale cybercriminal operations.
Chaichanok said the ministry is also studying the use of ethical hackers, or white-hat hackers, to actively disrupt or dismantle scam syndicates’ digital infrastructure based abroad. However, he acknowledged that such operations are legally and diplomatically sensitive, requiring careful design of legal frameworks consistent with international law and human rights standards.
“Cyber operations know no borders, but they are highly sensitive,” Chaichanok said. “We’re now studying legal frameworks to make proactive action possible — because we can’t just sit back anymore. We must strike back, but lawfully and carefully.”
Under the proposed amendments, DES will seek expanded authority to access operator and banking data, allowing the ministry to cross-match with IP addresses linked to cybercrime sources.
If confirmed evidence emerges, the new task force will be empowered to conduct targeted digital countermeasures, such as disabling or neutralising fraudulent online infrastructure.
Following directives from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, DES will implement a three-pronged action plan to curb online scams:
Cyber law experts have warned that cross-border counter-hacking or network retaliation could risk violating other nations’ sovereignty and international legal norms. Hence, any proactive measures must define clear limits of authority, accountability, risk management, and oversight mechanisms.
Cybercrime and scam epidemics have directly undermined consumer confidence, digital payment systems, and business costs. Strengthening cybersecurity, therefore, is not only a national security issue but also a pillar of Thailand’s digital economic growth.
Chaichanok added that Thailand will join the Anti-Scam Convention in Vietnam at the end of October 2025, where the country will present its proposed legal reforms as part of its commitment to combating cross-border cyber threats.
After signing, Thailand will proceed with ratification and amend several related laws to ensure enforcement once the convention is ratified by at least 40 member countries.