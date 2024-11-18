Digital Economy Ministry targets online scams

The Thai Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DE) is taking proactive measures to combat the rising tide of online scams that have caused significant financial losses for the nation.

The ministry has announced the development of the “DE-fence” platform, a comprehensive solution designed to protect citizens from fraudulent calls and SMS text messages.

DE Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong has urged the swift development of the platform, which aims to thwart the activities of notorious “call-centre gangs”.

According to the Online Reporting Management Centre, between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024, a staggering 330,000 technology-crime cases were reported, resulting in losses exceeding 37 billion baht. These crimes, often perpetrated by “call-centre gangs”, continue to evolve, with fraudsters exploiting phone calls and SMS to deceive victims.

The DE Ministry, in collaboration with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Royal Thai Police, telecommunications network operators, and other relevant agencies, is working to implement the DE-fence platform to combat these cyberthreats.

The DE-fence platform will serve as a crucial tool to alert the public, screen suspicious calls and messages, and verify the authenticity of phone numbers associated with government agencies and financial institutions. It is hoped this will significantly enhance efforts to prevent cybercrime.

The platform will facilitate close collaboration among telecommunications providers, law enforcement, and the DE Ministry, aligning with government priorities to address fraud. Prasert has emphasised the importance of deterring “call-centre gangs” from exploiting calls and SMS to deceive citizens.

