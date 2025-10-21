Immigration Bureau confirms Belarusian model left Thailand voluntarily, no signs of abduction

The Thai Immigration Bureau has confirmed that Vera Krautsova, the 26-year-old Belarusian model whose death in Myanmar made international headlines, left Thailand voluntarily and showed no signs of abduction when she departed for Yangon last month.

The clarification came after British outlet Daily Mail reported that Vera had been lured to Thailand under false pretences before being taken across the border into Myanmar, where she was allegedly forced to work at a scam centre and later killed for her organs.

According to the report, Vera arrived in Bangkok in September for a modelling job but was deceived into travelling to Myanmar, where her passport and phone were confiscated. She was reportedly coerced into running romance scams, posing on dating websites to extort money from wealthy foreign men.

Daily Mail cited sources saying that after failing to meet her targets, Vera was beaten and went missing on October 4. She was later allegedly sold to an organ trafficking ring, tortured, and killed. Her organs were harvested and her body burned to destroy evidence.