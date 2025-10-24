Anutin confirms careful consideration before signing Thai-Cambodia relations, expects signing on October 26

Anutin Charnvirakul spoke about preparations for the ASEAN Leaders' Summit scheduled for October 26-28, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, expressing confidence that the atmosphere would be much more positive compared to previous years. He mentioned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had reported that many leaders from various countries would meet with him bilaterally to discuss cooperation in multiple areas, including economics, politics, security, and trade. He assured that he would do his best to ensure fruitful negotiations.

Regarding the clarity of the Thai-Cambodia relations declaration, the Prime Minister confirmed that the negotiations had been thorough. The JBC (Thai-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission) and the GBC (Thai-Cambodia Joint Border Commission) had already been established, and the four key agreements had been reached, with Thailand receiving confirmation from its counterpart that these would be honoured.