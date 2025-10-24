Government spokesman reveals US added proposal to draft Thai-Cambodia relations declaration

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat disclosed that the United States had proposed an addition to the draft of the Thai-Cambodia relations declaration. However, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul decided to remove the proposal before signing the declaration. Siripong provided this update during a broadcast on Nation TV.

Prime Minister Anutin is scheduled to visit Malaysia on October 25 and sign the Thai-Cambodia relations declaration during the ASEAN Summit, where US President Donald Trump will also be attending. Siripong confirmed that the draft contains 5-6 main points, with 4 proposals already made by the Thai government.

He further clarified that the United States had made an additional proposal, but the details could not be disclosed. The US proposal was not related to the Thailand-Cambodia peace process, so it was removed from the draft. When asked if it was related to the geopolitical situation, Siripong briefly confirmed it was, but emphasised that the matter had been removed.

The interviewer also asked if the proposal could lead to a change before the signing, considering US officials would be present. Siripong assured that such a situation would not occur, as thorough discussions had been made. Any provisions that could harm Thailand’s interests would not be included in the final declaration.