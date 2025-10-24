Government spokesman reveals US added proposal to draft Thai-Cambodia relations declaration

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat disclosed that the United States had proposed an addition to the draft of the Thai-Cambodia relations declaration. However, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul decided to remove the proposal before signing the declaration. Siripong provided this update during a broadcast on Nation TV.
Prime Minister Anutin is scheduled to visit Malaysia on October 25 and sign the Thai-Cambodia relations declaration during the ASEAN Summit, where US President Donald Trump will also be attending. Siripong confirmed that the draft contains 5-6 main points, with 4 proposals already made by the Thai government.
He further clarified that the United States had made an additional proposal, but the details could not be disclosed. The US proposal was not related to the Thailand-Cambodia peace process, so it was removed from the draft. When asked if it was related to the geopolitical situation, Siripong briefly confirmed it was, but emphasised that the matter had been removed.
The interviewer also asked if the proposal could lead to a change before the signing, considering US officials would be present. Siripong assured that such a situation would not occur, as thorough discussions had been made. Any provisions that could harm Thailand’s interests would not be included in the final declaration.
The Thai-Cambodia relations declaration, which had been modified, will align with the 4 proposals Thailand sent to Malaysia. Siripong confirmed the revised declaration would be reviewed by the Thai government on October 24, before it is signed.
Earlier, on October 22, Siripong had stated that Prime Minister Anutin would officially visit Malaysia on October 25, 2025, and attend the 47th ASEAN Summit from October 26-28, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
This official visit marks the Prime Minister’s second foreign trip, reflecting the significance of Malaysia as a close neighbour with shared interests. During this visit, the two leaders will discuss areas of mutual cooperation, including transport links along the border, trade and investment, tourism, and cross-border issues.
Anutin will also engage in discussions during the 47th ASEAN Summit, focusing on Inclusivity and Sustainability, in line with Malaysia and Timor-Leste's ASEAN chairmanship. The visit will push for 4 main issues: promoting regional peace and stability, creating a secure region, driving inclusive economic development, and advancing sustainability.
The summit will provide an opportunity for the Prime Minister to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation with leaders from countries including the US, China, Japan, and India, helping to strengthen Thailand’s role on the global stage.