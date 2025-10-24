Anutin reaffirms 4-point Thai-Cambodia deal, prioritises national sovereignty

At the headquarters of the Bhumjaithai Party in Bangkok on Friday, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Minister of the Interior, addressed the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting with Cambodia.
He confirmed Cambodia's acceptance of four key conditions, stating that the process would be conducted step-by-step.
Anutin expressed hope that the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia would lead to the signing of a joint statement that would pave the way for implementing the four agreements previously discussed with Cambodia.
When asked whether the signing would take place immediately or if additional conditions would be added, the Prime Minister stated that, if everything proceeds as agreed through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) and GBC processes, as discussed by Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich on October 23, a formal signing of the statement would follow.
On Cambodia’s request to alter the language regarding "landholding," Anutin asserted: "I confirm that those negotiating for these agreements have always prioritised Thailand's interests, its sovereignty, dignity, and the welfare of the Thai people as the highest goals."
Asked about the JBC's role in moving forward, Anutin clarified that all actions were in accordance with pre-existing agreements. The focus of the GBC would be on the practical implementation of the four key points:
Anutin emphasised that these actions are not merely on paper; there would be discussions on timing and methods to ensure the proper execution of the plan, enabling Thailand to sign the agreement when the time is right.