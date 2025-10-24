Anutin reaffirms 4-point Thai-Cambodia deal, prioritises national sovereignty

At the headquarters of the Bhumjaithai Party in Bangkok on Friday, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Minister of the Interior, addressed the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting with Cambodia.

He confirmed Cambodia's acceptance of four key conditions, stating that the process would be conducted step-by-step.

Anutin expressed hope that the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia would lead to the signing of a joint statement that would pave the way for implementing the four agreements previously discussed with Cambodia.