Anutin responds to DSI's investigation of Prince International shareholders, stresses legal action

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)'s inquiry into two Thai shareholders of Prince International Co Ltd, located in Sino-Thai Tower, after the investigation was carried out on Friday afternoon.
He clarified that Sino-Thai Tower is a commercial rental property, and anyone who rents the space is free to do so. However, if any tenant engages in illegal activities, legal action will follow.
“Don’t make assumptions. If Sino-Thai Tower was directly involved in scam operations, then you can look into how it connects to my family," Anutin told reporters.
Anutin further explained that the name “Prince” is a common term and does not necessarily indicate a direct link to his family. He assured his relatives that, should any of their tenants be involved in illegal activities, their lease agreements would not be renewed, and they would be asked to leave.
When asked if he had been briefed by the DSI, Anutin confirmed that while he knew Prince Group had been involved in illegal activities, he wasn’t concerned about where the operations took place, stressing that the authorities would handle the legal proceedings.
Anutin also confirmed he had spoken with Vorapak Tanyawong, former Deputy Finance Minister, and that they reached an understanding.
Regarding concerns about ethical implications, Anutin responded briefly, saying, “No, I’m not worried. We’re investigating everything. At this point, there are no formal charges. If there are accusations, they will be dealt with legally.”
Asked whether an official letter would be sent to the Prime Minister for clarification, Anutin confirmed, “Yes, it was sent 2-3 days ago.”
Prince International Co Ltd has clarified that it operates solely as a real estate brokerage firm and is entirely separate from the Prince Holding Group linked to Chen Zhi (also known as Vincent), a Cambodian-born British businessman facing fraud and money laundering charges in the US. Prince International has denied any connection to Chen Zhi’s operations or to the owner of Sino-Thai Tower.