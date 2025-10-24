Anutin responds to DSI's investigation of Prince International shareholders, stresses legal action

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)'s inquiry into two Thai shareholders of Prince International Co Ltd, located in Sino-Thai Tower, after the investigation was carried out on Friday afternoon.

He clarified that Sino-Thai Tower is a commercial rental property, and anyone who rents the space is free to do so. However, if any tenant engages in illegal activities, legal action will follow.

“Don’t make assumptions. If Sino-Thai Tower was directly involved in scam operations, then you can look into how it connects to my family," Anutin told reporters.

Anutin further explained that the name “Prince” is a common term and does not necessarily indicate a direct link to his family. He assured his relatives that, should any of their tenants be involved in illegal activities, their lease agreements would not be renewed, and they would be asked to leave.