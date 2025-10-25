US sees limited role for China, unlikely to attend Thai-Cambodia ceasefire signing

A senior US official has revealed that China will have a limited role in the Thai-Cambodia ceasefire negotiations and is unlikely to attend the signing ceremony, which is expected to take place this weekend with US President Donald Trump as a witness.

The announcement follows last week’s statement by Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, who confirmed that President Trump would witness the ceasefire signing between Thailand and Cambodia outside the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Kuala Lumpur on October 26.

However, on Friday (October 24), the US official told Reuters that they do not believe China will attend the event.

"From the US perspective, we do not believe that China has played any significant role, and in fact, has not had a role at all in achieving peace. Therefore, we do not expect China to attend the signing ceremony."

Meanwhile, reports from Thai media indicate that Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who was initially scheduled to attend the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, will now change his travel plans. He will leave on Sunday (October 26), which is expected to coincide with the Thai-Cambodia peace signing. Anutin is seeking to move the signing event from the afternoon to the morning, but if the US is unable to accommodate this change, he will delegate the responsibility to the Thai Foreign Minister to sign on his behalf.