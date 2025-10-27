Cambodia starts pulling back heavy weapons after Anutin–Hun Manet signing

Cambodian media outlet Fresh News reported that on Sunday night (October 26, 2025), Cambodia and Thailand began relocating heavy weaponry and military equipment from the disputed border area back to their original bases. The process took place under the observation of the ASEAN Observation Team (AOT).
The withdrawal follows the signing of the Cambodia–Thailand Peace Agreement in Kuala Lumpur on the same day, between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The signing ceremony was witnessed by US President Donald Trump and the Malaysian Prime Minister, who currently chairs ASEAN.
After nearly six months of heightened tension, including a five-day armed clash in July, the two nations have now entered a historic phase by formalising an agreement that paves the way for restoring normal diplomatic relations and mutual trust between the Cambodian and Thai peoples. The accord also represents a shared commitment to peaceful coexistence as neighbours and to creating opportunities for stability and prosperity on both sides of the border.
Cambodia reaffirmed its firm commitment to implementing the joint declaration related to the peace agreement fully and sincerely. The government also pledged to continue close cooperation with Thailand and all partners to ensure that peace endures and yields tangible benefits for the people of both nations, Fresh News said.