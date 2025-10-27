Cambodia starts pulling back heavy weapons after Anutin–Hun Manet signing

Cambodian media outlet Fresh News reported that on Sunday night (October 26, 2025), Cambodia and Thailand began relocating heavy weaponry and military equipment from the disputed border area back to their original bases. The process took place under the observation of the ASEAN Observation Team (AOT).

The withdrawal follows the signing of the Cambodia–Thailand Peace Agreement in Kuala Lumpur on the same day, between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.