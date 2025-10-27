Thai-Cambodian peace / The Trump peace

To begin with, it is indeed heartening that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have managed to reach an understanding that will lead to lasting peace between the two nations on October 26, 2025, bringing an end to the conflict that had persisted since late July. Both sides have acknowledged that this marks “the end of their ongoing hostility.”
However, several observations can be made regarding the outcome of this peace agreement:
Conclusion
The success in ending the Thai–Cambodian conflict—largely driven by President Trump’s intervention—invites deeper reflection on the geopolitical factors shaping today’s world. It also challenges Thailand’s long-held belief in resolving disputes purely through bilateral means, which may no longer hold true in the current global political landscape.
This outcome should encourage both the Thai state and society to understand and reassess the broader impact of “international influences” with greater insight and realism.