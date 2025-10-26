Thai Businesses Demand THB100 Billion Aid Over Cambodia Border Standoff

Private sector leaders urge the Anutin government to implement tax cuts and soft loans, warning that the prolonged border closure could cost the economy 100 billion baht.

Thailand's private sector has presented three urgent proposals to the Economic Cabinet, demanding immediate relief measures as the ongoing diplomatic and border closure with Cambodia threatens to cost the economy an estimated 100 billion baht by the end of 2025.

Sources at Government House revealed that Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow recently met with key business groups, including the Thai-Cambodian Business Council and the Thai Chamber of Commerce, to address the crisis.

Although industry leaders expressed support for the government’s tough stance—insisting that Cambodia meet conditions to withdraw heavy weapons, clear landmines, and crack down on scammers—they warned that the economic damage is escalating.

The closure is currently blocking an estimated 15 billion baht in monthly import-export trade.