Thai Businesses Demand THB100 Billion Aid Over Cambodia Border Standoff

Private sector leaders urge the Anutin government to implement tax cuts and soft loans, warning that the prolonged border closure could cost the economy 100 billion baht.
Thailand's private sector has presented three urgent proposals to the Economic Cabinet, demanding immediate relief measures as the ongoing diplomatic and border closure with Cambodia threatens to cost the economy an estimated 100 billion baht by the end of 2025.
Sources at Government House revealed that Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow recently met with key business groups, including the Thai-Cambodian Business Council and the Thai Chamber of Commerce, to address the crisis.
Although industry leaders expressed support for the government’s tough stance—insisting that Cambodia meet conditions to withdraw heavy weapons, clear landmines, and crack down on scammers—they warned that the economic damage is escalating.
The closure is currently blocking an estimated 15 billion baht in monthly import-export trade.
The private sector is pushing the government to enact immediate relief across three main areas:
Financial Support: Businesses are requesting tax reductions, lower utility costs, and the introduction of low-interest "Soft Loans" to ensure affected entrepreneurs maintain the necessary liquidity to stay afloat.
Logistics Alternatives: Once the border situation improves, they urge the government to open up port and shipping routes in Trat Province as an essential alternative for goods transport.
Supply Chain Protection: They have requested special measures to allow the emergency import of essential goods via land crossings to prevent critical disruptions to national supply chains.
The Foreign Minister reportedly promised to immediately submit these three aid proposals to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for swift consideration.
The fallout from the border tensions is already creating knock-on effects across other sectors:
Labour Shortage: Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong reported that the construction and agriculture industries are facing a sudden labour shortage after some Cambodian migrant workers returned home.
The ministry is attempting to mitigate this by opening registration for undocumented migrant workers residing in Thailand to enter the formal workforce.
Tourism Safety: Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat issued a warning that the conflict could create safety concerns for foreign tourists.
He urged officials to launch an aggressive public relations campaign to reassure the public that Thai tourist areas remain safe for travel.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin cautioned that the border situation could complicate sensitive tariff negotiations with the United States.
He stressed the need for careful diplomatic planning, particularly ahead of the ASEAN Summit 2025 scheduled for later this month.