Government denies Hun Manet’s claim of border map deal, insists no agreement made at JBC meeting

Both sides also agreed to expedite revisions to the 2003 Terms of Reference (TOR) to allow for a new orthophoto mapping project using LiDAR and advanced technology to improve accuracy.

Regarding boundary posts 42-47 in the Ban Nong Chan-Ban Nong Ya Kaew area, both delegations agreed only to continue joint surveying and install temporary reference points for future discussions — not as an official demarcation.

“Thailand will not tolerate any distortion of facts,” Siripong said. “Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reaffirmed four guiding principles: protecting national sovereignty, maintaining border stability, ensuring public safety, and resolving disputes peacefully. We will not accept any false claims that undermine cooperation and trust.”

He urged the Thai public not to believe repeated distortions from the Cambodian side, describing them as politically motivated for domestic gain.

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, further clarified that the JBC discussions were strictly limited to technical reviews of existing boundary markers and did not address the 1:200,000 map issue as claimed.

He reaffirmed that Thailand remains committed to resolving border issues peacefully through bilateral mechanisms, based on the principles of good neighbourliness, while standing firm on national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of people along the border.

“Thailand will not allow misinformation to jeopardise ongoing efforts toward peaceful and constructive cooperation,” Nikorndej said.