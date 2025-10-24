Government denies Hun Manet’s claim of border map deal, insists no agreement made at JBC meeting

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat clarified on Thursday that the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting held in Chanthaburi from October 21-22 reached no agreement on map scales or border demarcation points, contrary to claims made by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Hun Manet had posted online that Thailand and Cambodia agreed to proceed technically with temporary boundary demarcation using a 1:200,000-scale map and the 1907 Franco-Siamese Treaty. The Thai government, however, says this statement is false and misleading, warning that it could create public misunderstanding both domestically and internationally.
Siripong confirmed that the JBC discussions did not include or approve the use of any 1:200,000-scale maps or the placement of temporary border markers. The only mutual understanding reached was to task the Joint Technical Sub-Commission (JTSC) with replacing 15 damaged or missing boundary markers based on previously agreed positions, and to rebuild three submerged markers, with exact coordinates to be determined later.
Both sides also agreed to expedite revisions to the 2003 Terms of Reference (TOR) to allow for a new orthophoto mapping project using LiDAR and advanced technology to improve accuracy.
Regarding boundary posts 42-47 in the Ban Nong Chan-Ban Nong Ya Kaew area, both delegations agreed only to continue joint surveying and install temporary reference points for future discussions — not as an official demarcation.
“Thailand will not tolerate any distortion of facts,” Siripong said. “Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reaffirmed four guiding principles: protecting national sovereignty, maintaining border stability, ensuring public safety, and resolving disputes peacefully. We will not accept any false claims that undermine cooperation and trust.”
He urged the Thai public not to believe repeated distortions from the Cambodian side, describing them as politically motivated for domestic gain.
Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, further clarified that the JBC discussions were strictly limited to technical reviews of existing boundary markers and did not address the 1:200,000 map issue as claimed.
He reaffirmed that Thailand remains committed to resolving border issues peacefully through bilateral mechanisms, based on the principles of good neighbourliness, while standing firm on national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of people along the border.
“Thailand will not allow misinformation to jeopardise ongoing efforts toward peaceful and constructive cooperation,” Nikorndej said.