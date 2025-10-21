Two-day special JBC meeting starts in Chanthaburi

Former ambassador to Cambodia Prasat Prasatwinijchai on Tuesday led the Thai delegation to a special meeting of the border demarcation commission with their Cambodian counterparts in Chanthaburi.

Prasat headed the Thai side at the Thai–Cambodian Joint Commission on Demarcation for Land Boundary (JBC), held at the Maneechan Resort in Chanthaburi.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry announced that the special meeting would focus on two key issues — Cambodian encroachment at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province.

According to the ministry, the Thai representatives would inform their Cambodian counterparts that the Thai government intends to construct a border fence along a straight line between two boundary markers in an area recognised by both countries as part of Thailand’s territory.