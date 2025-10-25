PM confirms attendance at Thai-Cambodia peace signing on October 26, with Trump as witness

At 11:00 AM on October 25, PM Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that he would travel to Malaysia on October 26 to sign the Thai-Cambodia peace agreement, with US President Donald Trump as a witness. The signing ceremony is aimed at ensuring national security and preserving the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Thailand. He also stated that he would return promptly to attend the royal ceremony.

After a special Cabinet meeting, Anutin clarified that, although he had originally planned an official visit to Malaysia, he had decided to cancel it. However, the peace signing ceremony, which will establish a framework for Thai-Cambodia peace, will still take place on the morning of October 26. The Malaysian Prime Minister and President Trump will serve as witnesses to the agreement.

Anutin emphasized that the signing was the result of long discussions and negotiations involving key agencies, including the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of the Interior. These discussions began at the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meetings and the Thai-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC), which led to a conclusion and a set of conditions that Cambodia is expected to implement.