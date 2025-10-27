Peace declaration: Eyes on cambodia’s weapon withdrawal

Cambodia, meanwhile, informed that preparations are still underway but is expected to finalise the formation of its team by the same date, after which it will invite the Thai side for further discussions within one to two days to determine the official start date for the plan’s implementation.

The establishment of the AOT is considered a crucial component of the peace process. On the Thai side, the Director of Border Affairs of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters was appointed to oversee the selection of members.

Reports indicate that Thailand’s AOT will consist of fewer than ten observers drawn from various ASEAN nations. Their main responsibility is to verify whether Cambodia has withdrawn its high-destructive-capacity weaponry, such as BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, from the conflict zone.

In Cambodia’s case, the selection process is reportedly being directed by former prime minister Hun Sen, with initial reports suggesting that the Cambodian AOT will comprise 45 members, tasked with monitoring Thai compliance under the same framework.

The size of each side’s AOT, whether large or small, is not the main issue. What matters is that the countries Thailand selects must be trustworthy and sincere, because they will be responsible for gathering detailed, factual information on Cambodia’s actions and reporting it to Thailand without distortion.

Thailand’s action plan, which has been communicated to Cambodia, designates three sites: (1) the initial collection point in Surin province, where heavy artillery and other high-destructive weapons will be moved from the border; (2) a checkpoint in Nakhon Ratchasima to receive guns transferred from Surin; and (3) a storage facility in Lopburi to receive equipment forwarded from Nakhon Ratchasima.

Cambodia’s AOT will visit and inspect all three sites in teams of 15 personnel each to verify whether Thailand has carried out the steps it announced, and will report those findings back to Phnom Penh.

Cambodia has not yet disclosed its own action plan to Thailand because the timing and movement of BM-21 multiple-rocket launchers from the initial point to the checkpoint and storage site must be authorised by Hun Sen.

According to the commander of Cambodia’s Fourth Military Region, he will meet with Thailand’s Second Army Area commander to arrange further talks one to two days after the joint declaration, around 27–28 October, to present Cambodia’s action plan and set the dates and times for the coordinated movement of heavy weapons.

Several scenarios are possible. Cambodia may still be finalising its AOT and action plan because the ultimate decision rests with Hun Sen and may take time.

Alternatively, Hun Sen could be seeking to delay by a couple of days to assess the situation after the declaration, gain the advantage, or add conditions before handing over Cambodia’s action plan and announcing movement dates.

A further possibility is that Hun Sen will refuse to comply with the declaration, as on previous occasions, in which case Cambodia would face serious repercussions.

Whatever the outcome, Thailand says it has contingency plans in place and is prepared for every scenario, even if BM-21 launchers remain close to the border.