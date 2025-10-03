NSC discusses secret plan to counter Hun Sen

The areas of Ban Nong Jan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, were key topics discussed during the National Security Council (NSC) meeting on September 2, 2025, chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
In the meeting, Anutin was briefed on the efforts to resolve Thai-Cambodian border issues through bilateral mechanisms such as the Thailand-Cambodia Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings, the Thai-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) meetings, and the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) discussions in recent months.
The Thai Army also reported on the Thai-Cambodian border situation post-ceasefire, highlighting Cambodia’s continued violations of the agreement through provocations aimed at gaining leverage on the international stage.
Incidents have fluctuated between the First Army Area, using mass groups to encroach on sovereignty and pressure Thai officers, and the Second Army Area, facing military force and weapon threats from Cambodia.
It was noted that Cambodia’s stance remains insincere, with no real intent for serious negotiations in bilateral forums. This assessment is based on several agreements that have yet to see any tangible implementation.
On the issue of cracking down on scammers and call centre gangs, Cambodia had committed to presenting a plan to dismantle 60 crime hubs within its territory following joint talks with Thailand in Sa Kaeo on September 17. However, no progress has been made so far.
Regarding the plan to clear landmines, Cambodia has not responded to requests for cooperation in the Second Army Area, where the conflict originated. Additionally, Cambodia has not agreed to plans for withdrawing heavy weapons and troops from the area, instead continuing to reinforce its military presence with more personnel and heavy weapons.
The Thai military has outlined a plan for building a border fence, beginning in Sa Kaeo Province, covering a total distance of 23.6 kilometres in an area with no border disputes. The natural boundary lines are clearly defined by the deep canal and Phrom Hod Canal.
The project is divided into two sections: the first, a 6.5-kilometre stretch from the Aranyaprathet checkpoint to boundary marker 49, and the second, a 17.1-kilometre stretch from boundary markers 50 to 51.
Following the briefing, Anutin was presented with a plan to remove 200 Cambodian families who have encroached on Thai sovereignty in areas marked by a red line. The plan is a joint initiative involving the Eastern Forces, the First Army Area, local authorities, the Governor of Sa Kaeo, and the police.
The Governor of Sa Kaeo set a deadline: if the Governor of Banteay Meanchey does not submit a plan to evacuate the Cambodian families from Thai territory by October 10, legal action will be taken under the Immigration Act and the Forest Act, as previously announced and officially communicated.
Cambodia has chosen this period to invite the First Army Area to attend the RBC meeting in Banteay Meanchey from October 10-12, which had been postponed from the original late-September meeting, a significant move.
A security source noted that Hun Sen is closely monitoring the Thai leadership’s seriousness about enforcing laws against Cambodians in these two areas. If Thailand is determined, it will create difficulties for Cambodia. Thus, Cambodia chose the period of October 10-12 for the RBC meeting to assess Thailand’s stance and prepare a response. The source believes that Cambodia is unlikely to present a plan to evacuate people.
Meanwhile, Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, Commander of the First Army Area, has ordered his team to respond to Cambodia. If the RBC meeting from October 10-12 does not address the issue of evacuating Cambodian people from Ban Nong Jan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, he has instructed that the meeting be postponed until Cambodia brings the matter to the table.
According to reports, during the NSC meeting, officials outlined the plans and steps for enforcing the law against Cambodian nationals by coordinating efforts between local authorities, the military, and the police. The approach will be gradual, starting with lighter measures and escalating if necessary.
Immediate action is expected after October 10, but the timing will be carefully considered due to concerns that third parties might provoke violence or casualties, potentially giving Cambodia grounds to bring Thailand before the International Court of Justice. This could complicate the ongoing dispute over the three temples and the disputed area, an issue that has already been raised.
This approach aligns with the Prime Minister's statement, which stressed the importance of using the correct legal frameworks while also considering humanitarian principles and the potential consequences. These include applying martial law, the Forest Act, and the Immigration Act. The Thai Army is expected to consult with the Governor of Sa Kaeo and the Ministry of the Interior on the issue.
“This is about the people, not the military. We must take their way of life into account, as they are already suffering, including children, women, and the elderly. The government is committed to ensuring that Cambodian nationals who have encroached on Thai territory are removed at the appropriate time,” said the Prime Minister.
The exact timeline will depend on the situation, and action is unlikely to take place on October 10.
"We tell the United Nations that we are not the aggressors; rather, we are the ones being invaded. Therefore, we must maintain this position. As for defending our sovereignty, the military is fully prepared to protect both our sovereignty and our land," he said.
Additionally, the Thai Army reported to the NSC that, as the closure of the Thai-Cambodian border enters its third month, Cambodia has been severely impacted economically, with a lack of domestic cash flow. This is evident from the continued influx of Cambodians illegally crossing into Thailand for work.
On the Cambodian military front, troops are exhausted, abandoning some operational bases. Weapons and equipment are also running low after five days of fighting with Thai forces, leaving only limited reserves.
However, the situation remains unpredictable due to the stubborn nature of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. It is uncertain whether another round of clashes will occur.
Currently, the Thai military is at full readiness, with weapons, ammunition, and the ability to sustain long-term operations. At the same time, personnel have been rotated for rest to relieve fatigue.
After the NSC meeting, Anutin’s stance was notably not one of aggression or threats to take drastic measures against Cambodia. Instead, he chose a more gradual approach, leveraging economic, political, diplomatic, and military pressures to wear Cambodia down until it surrenders on its own.
If forceful measures are taken rashly, Ban Nong Jan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo could become the 'highlight', the turning point for Thailand, shifting from being the victim of aggression, repeatedly asserting its position as the invaded party on international platforms, to becoming the aggressor itself."