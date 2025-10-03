NSC discusses secret plan to counter Hun Sen

Cambodia has chosen this period to invite the First Army Area to attend the RBC meeting in Banteay Meanchey from October 10-12, which had been postponed from the original late-September meeting, a significant move.

A security source noted that Hun Sen is closely monitoring the Thai leadership’s seriousness about enforcing laws against Cambodians in these two areas. If Thailand is determined, it will create difficulties for Cambodia. Thus, Cambodia chose the period of October 10-12 for the RBC meeting to assess Thailand’s stance and prepare a response. The source believes that Cambodia is unlikely to present a plan to evacuate people.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, Commander of the First Army Area, has ordered his team to respond to Cambodia. If the RBC meeting from October 10-12 does not address the issue of evacuating Cambodian people from Ban Nong Jan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, he has instructed that the meeting be postponed until Cambodia brings the matter to the table.

According to reports, during the NSC meeting, officials outlined the plans and steps for enforcing the law against Cambodian nationals by coordinating efforts between local authorities, the military, and the police. The approach will be gradual, starting with lighter measures and escalating if necessary.

Immediate action is expected after October 10, but the timing will be carefully considered due to concerns that third parties might provoke violence or casualties, potentially giving Cambodia grounds to bring Thailand before the International Court of Justice. This could complicate the ongoing dispute over the three temples and the disputed area, an issue that has already been raised.

This approach aligns with the Prime Minister's statement, which stressed the importance of using the correct legal frameworks while also considering humanitarian principles and the potential consequences. These include applying martial law, the Forest Act, and the Immigration Act. The Thai Army is expected to consult with the Governor of Sa Kaeo and the Ministry of the Interior on the issue.

“This is about the people, not the military. We must take their way of life into account, as they are already suffering, including children, women, and the elderly. The government is committed to ensuring that Cambodian nationals who have encroached on Thai territory are removed at the appropriate time,” said the Prime Minister.

The exact timeline will depend on the situation, and action is unlikely to take place on October 10.

"We tell the United Nations that we are not the aggressors; rather, we are the ones being invaded. Therefore, we must maintain this position. As for defending our sovereignty, the military is fully prepared to protect both our sovereignty and our land," he said.

Additionally, the Thai Army reported to the NSC that, as the closure of the Thai-Cambodian border enters its third month, Cambodia has been severely impacted economically, with a lack of domestic cash flow. This is evident from the continued influx of Cambodians illegally crossing into Thailand for work.

On the Cambodian military front, troops are exhausted, abandoning some operational bases. Weapons and equipment are also running low after five days of fighting with Thai forces, leaving only limited reserves.

However, the situation remains unpredictable due to the stubborn nature of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. It is uncertain whether another round of clashes will occur.

Currently, the Thai military is at full readiness, with weapons, ammunition, and the ability to sustain long-term operations. At the same time, personnel have been rotated for rest to relieve fatigue.

After the NSC meeting, Anutin’s stance was notably not one of aggression or threats to take drastic measures against Cambodia. Instead, he chose a more gradual approach, leveraging economic, political, diplomatic, and military pressures to wear Cambodia down until it surrenders on its own.

If forceful measures are taken rashly, Ban Nong Jan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo could become the 'highlight', the turning point for Thailand, shifting from being the victim of aggression, repeatedly asserting its position as the invaded party on international platforms, to becoming the aggressor itself."