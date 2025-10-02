NSC to have final say on relocation of Cambodian encroachers: Nattapon

Defence Minister Nattapon Nakpanich on Thursday defended his earlier proposal to build a “twin town” with Cambodia, stressing that the National Security Council (NSC) would have the final say on how to relocate Cambodian encroachers from two villages in Sa Kaeo province.
Nattapon said he was surprised that critics had revived his twin town idea to attack him, noting that it was an old proposal he raised during the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on September 10, while serving as acting defence minister in the caretaker government.
The defence minister explained that at the September 10 GBC meeting, he suggested building a twin town in Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province to resettle villagers encroaching from Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.
“I raised the idea during the GBC meeting and Cambodia initially showed signs of agreement. I wanted them to present a relocation plan, and to assure them the resettled villagers would have somewhere to go, I proposed building a twin town on the Cambodian side, not in Thailand,” Nattapon said.
“I proposed it because I wanted them to leave Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew. But the matter is no longer under my responsibility. It now depends on the NSC to decide how to proceed. My current duty is to defend the country.”
Nattapon also clarified that the upcoming Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, scheduled for October 10–12, was not connected to the October 10 eviction deadline for Cambodian encroachers.
He stressed that any decision on whether to use force to evict the villagers after the deadline rests with the NSC.