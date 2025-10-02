NSC to have final say on relocation of Cambodian encroachers: Nattapon

Defence minister clarifies twin town proposal

Defence Minister Nattapon Nakpanich on Thursday defended his earlier proposal to build a “twin town” with Cambodia, stressing that the National Security Council (NSC) would have the final say on how to relocate Cambodian encroachers from two villages in Sa Kaeo province.

Nattapon said he was surprised that critics had revived his twin town idea to attack him, noting that it was an old proposal he raised during the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on September 10, while serving as acting defence minister in the caretaker government.

Proposal aimed at smooth resettlement

The defence minister explained that at the September 10 GBC meeting, he suggested building a twin town in Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province to resettle villagers encroaching from Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.