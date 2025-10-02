NSC decides to maintain the closure of Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoints

Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), briefed the media on the results of the NSC meeting held on Thursday (October 2).

He highlighted key issues discussed, including the resolution of the Thailand-Cambodia conflict. The meeting agreed in principle to continue measures previously endorsed by the NSC, including military measures, border control policies, border checkpoint management, and the regulation of people and goods, all of which remain in effect. Efforts will also be made to enhance communication to ensure unity in approach.

On the foreign affairs front, proactive diplomacy, led by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, will continue to play a central role.

In addition, the meeting addressed the issue of providing support for those affected, particularly those who may be overlooked, such as individuals experiencing stress or pressure that lead to suicide due to the conflict.

The NSC has tasked relevant agencies with expanding the definition of support and ensuring the welfare of these individuals.