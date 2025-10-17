Chinese ambassador meets Thai PM, pledges cooperation on call centre crackdown and backs peaceful border talks

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2025

Chinese Ambassador reaffirms China’s neutral stance on the Thailand-Cambodia border and offers support for joint efforts to combat call centre scams while promoting economic, trade, and infrastructure cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on October 17, marking his assumption of the post. Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkhasakulkiat stated that during discussions, the Prime Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering cooperation with China across economic and social sectors, viewing bilateral collaboration as key to establishing Thailand as a regional hub for trade, investment, and innovation.

Ambassador Zhang reaffirmed China’s intent to strengthen ties further and extended his best wishes for the success of the Thai government in maintaining security and public welfare.

Both sides exchanged views on key areas, including the export of Thai agricultural products such as rice and fruit, infrastructure and logistics connectivity between Thailand, China, and Laos, modern industrial development, and regional security and transnational crime prevention. Thailand aims to achieve tangible results in these sectors within the year, with China supporting development in digital economy, green energy, new energy, and electric vehicles to modernise Thailand’s economic structure sustainably.

Additionally, both parties stressed the importance of regional collaboration to ensure stability, security, and sustainable development in the Mekong subregion. Prime Minister Anutin confirmed Thailand will host the 5th Mekong–Lancang Cooperation (MLC) meeting in December 2025 to strengthen regional economic and connectivity outcomes.

On the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, the Prime Minister highlighted Thailand’s commitment to sovereignty and public safety, emphasising peaceful, law-abiding measures under international frameworks. Ambassador Zhang reiterated China’s neutral stance, encouraging both countries to resolve issues peacefully using existing mechanisms to maintain regional stability and peace.

