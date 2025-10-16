Anutin pledges Thai–Korean cooperation to fight scam gangs in Cambodia

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held a direct phone conversation with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung while visiting the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, affirming Thailand’s readiness to cooperate with South Korea in cracking down on online scam operations based in Cambodia.

According to Traisuree Traisaranakul, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, the discussion was part of Anutin’s broader diplomatic outreach during his regional visit. A Facebook post shared by Traisuree featured a photo of Anutin on the call with President Lee, highlighting their exchange on bilateral and multilateral relations.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat also shared images of the conversation, noting the warm tone of the discussion and emphasising key topics such as multilateral cooperation and joint action against transnational scam networks.

The Thai premier reiterated Thailand’s determination to support regional efforts against cyber and financial crime, particularly amid growing international pressure following a series of high-profile scam cases linked to Cambodia.