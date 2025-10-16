Thailand, Laos pledge tighter cooperation to tackle scams, drugs, and smog

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday pledged to strengthen cooperation with the Laotian government on multiple fronts — including crackdowns on drug trafficking and online scams, combating transborder smog, and developing logistics and transport links.
Anutin made the pledge during his first official visit to Laos to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
He was accompanied by Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon, and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun.
The Thai delegation was welcomed with an official reception at the Lao Prime Minister’s Office at 9.30am local time. Anutin joined his counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone, in reviewing the guards of honour before attending a full bilateral meeting.
Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said Anutin thanked Sonexay for his warm hospitality, describing his visit as a symbolic milestone of the deep and enduring friendship between the two neighbours.
Siripong added that Anutin invited the Laotian prime minister to attend the Mekong–Lancang Cooperation Summit, which Thailand will host later this year.
Anutin also confirmed his intention to attend the upcoming meetings of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation and the Thai–Lao Joint Boundary Commission, both to be hosted by Laos this year.
Sonexay, in turn, congratulated Anutin on his appointment as prime minister and expressed confidence in Thailand’s continued prosperity and stability under his leadership.
The two sides agreed to intensify collaboration in security affairs, especially in tackling cross-border crimes such as drug trafficking, online scams, and human trafficking.
Thailand pledged to halt the movement of narcotics and precursor chemicals across the border and to share intelligence and provide financial assistance to strengthen Lao law enforcement operations.
Anutin proposed that Laos designate a specific agency to serve as a contact point for coordination with the Royal Thai Police in combating call-centre gangs and human-trafficking networks.
Thailand also committed to establishing a rehabilitation centre for victims of human trafficking to support people from both countries.
Both leaders endorsed the “Clear Sky Strategy” and agreed to deepen cooperation to combat transborder smog. Thailand will assist Laos in deploying modern technology to monitor and manage air-pollution data, helping authorities to issue timely warnings for PM2.5 pollution.
Anutin said Thailand is ready to organise the eighth bilateral trade cooperation meeting with Laos to develop strategies for expanding trade volumes. He reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to boosting cross-border trade to US$11 billion by 2027.
On logistics, Anutin congratulated Laos on its progress in key transport projects that would facilitate smoother trade and tourism flows between the two countries.
He noted the upcoming opening of the Fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge and the planned reinforcement of the First Friendship Bridge linking Nong Khai and Vientiane. The improvement of Laos’ National Road 12 (R12) is also scheduled for completion soon.
Anutin said Thailand was ready to consider aid to Laos for developing additional transport routes, including the proposed bridge across the Mekong River linking Ban Xieng Maen and Luang Prabang. He also supported drafting a comprehensive logistics cooperation strategy between the two nations.
The two sides emphasised cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in promoting green industries and clean-energy investment. Anutin encouraged Laos to support Thai investors in developing solar power projects and other renewable-energy ventures in the country.
Both governments discussed constructive engagement under plural foreign-policy frameworks. Thailand reiterated its readiness to play a proactive role in promoting peace in Myanmar and expressed confidence that the upcoming Myanmar general election would mark a step toward political transition and stability.