Thailand, Laos pledge tighter cooperation to tackle scams, drugs, and smog

Anutin also confirmed his intention to attend the upcoming meetings of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation and the Thai–Lao Joint Boundary Commission, both to be hosted by Laos this year.

Sonexay, in turn, congratulated Anutin on his appointment as prime minister and expressed confidence in Thailand’s continued prosperity and stability under his leadership.

Cooperation on security and transborder crimes

The two sides agreed to intensify collaboration in security affairs, especially in tackling cross-border crimes such as drug trafficking, online scams, and human trafficking.

Thailand pledged to halt the movement of narcotics and precursor chemicals across the border and to share intelligence and provide financial assistance to strengthen Lao law enforcement operations.

Anutin proposed that Laos designate a specific agency to serve as a contact point for coordination with the Royal Thai Police in combating call-centre gangs and human-trafficking networks.

Thailand also committed to establishing a rehabilitation centre for victims of human trafficking to support people from both countries.

Joint fight against smog

Both leaders endorsed the “Clear Sky Strategy” and agreed to deepen cooperation to combat transborder smog. Thailand will assist Laos in deploying modern technology to monitor and manage air-pollution data, helping authorities to issue timely warnings for PM2.5 pollution.

Boosting bilateral trade and logistics connectivity

Anutin said Thailand is ready to organise the eighth bilateral trade cooperation meeting with Laos to develop strategies for expanding trade volumes. He reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to boosting cross-border trade to US$11 billion by 2027.

On logistics, Anutin congratulated Laos on its progress in key transport projects that would facilitate smoother trade and tourism flows between the two countries.

He noted the upcoming opening of the Fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge and the planned reinforcement of the First Friendship Bridge linking Nong Khai and Vientiane. The improvement of Laos’ National Road 12 (R12) is also scheduled for completion soon.

Anutin said Thailand was ready to consider aid to Laos for developing additional transport routes, including the proposed bridge across the Mekong River linking Ban Xieng Maen and Luang Prabang. He also supported drafting a comprehensive logistics cooperation strategy between the two nations.

Expanding clean-energy and investment collaboration

The two sides emphasised cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in promoting green industries and clean-energy investment. Anutin encouraged Laos to support Thai investors in developing solar power projects and other renewable-energy ventures in the country.

Regional diplomacy and Myanmar situation

Both governments discussed constructive engagement under plural foreign-policy frameworks. Thailand reiterated its readiness to play a proactive role in promoting peace in Myanmar and expressed confidence that the upcoming Myanmar general election would mark a step toward political transition and stability.

