South Korea, Hun Manet discuss crackdown on kidnappings, repatriate over 60 citizens

The primary objective of the visit was to address criminal networks luring South Koreans to non-existent jobs abroad, increasingly associated with abduction, detention, and physical abuse, sometimes resulting in death. One high-profile case that prompted swift action involved a South Korean university student who was reportedly tortured to death in Cambodia. The task force is working with senior Cambodian officials to investigate the incident and ensure the perpetrators face justice.

In addition to investigating transnational crimes, the special team is coordinating the repatriation of 61 South Korean nationals detained by Cambodian immigration authorities, allegedly linked to these fraudulent networks. The number of detainees has decreased from 63, following the return of two individuals earlier this week. Preliminary charges have been filed against all suspects, and officials are working to return all remaining nationals to South Korea within the week.

Discussions are also underway regarding the possibility of arranging special flights to safely repatriate the South Koreans, with Cambodian authorities preparing the necessary documentation and transportation logistics in collaboration with officials from Seoul.



Source: Yonhub