Anutin makes first overseas visit to Laos to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife, Thananon Niramit, arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on Thursday morning (October 16), marking his first official overseas visit since assuming office.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said Anutin was welcomed by Lao Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Buakhong Nammavong, along with senior Lao officials including the deputy foreign minister and deputy governor of Vientiane.