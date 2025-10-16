Anutin makes first overseas visit to Laos to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2025

Prime Minister Anutin pays his first official visit to Laos since taking office, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Thai–Lao diplomatic relations.

  • Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is in Laos for his first official overseas visit since taking office.
  • The visit commemorates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Laos.
  • Discussions will focus on cooperation in areas such as drug suppression, healthcare, and combating online fraud and human trafficking.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife, Thananon Niramit, arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on Thursday morning (October 16), marking his first official overseas visit since assuming office.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said Anutin was welcomed by Lao Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Buakhong Nammavong, along with senior Lao officials including the deputy foreign minister and deputy governor of Vientiane.

The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of Thai–Lao diplomatic relations. Anutin will attend an official welcoming ceremony at the Lao Prime Minister’s Office before holding bilateral talks with his counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone.

Both leaders will witness the exchange of memorandums of understanding and the handover of Thai assistance to Laos. Anutin will later pay a courtesy call on Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to meet with Team Thailand and representatives of the Thai private sector in Laos, visit the national museum, and pay respects at the Pha That Luang. 

The Lao prime minister and his wife will also host a dinner in honour of Anutin and his spouse, reflecting the close and enduring friendship between the two nations.

The discussions are expected to focus on shared priorities, including cooperation on drug suppression, healthcare, education, labour, and people-to-people relations. The two sides will also address joint efforts to combat online fraud and human trafficking.

The Thai delegation accompanying the prime minister includes:

  • Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn
  • Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow
  • Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon
  • Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun
  • Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen
  • Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri
  • Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Traisuree Taisaranakul
