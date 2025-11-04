Thailand to discuss sending police to Cambodia over scam issue

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, spoke on Tuesday (November 4) about the 43rd ASEANAPOL Conference in Bangkok, stating that Cambodia’s Deputy Police Commissioner attended the meeting on Tuesday (November 4) and discussed efforts to tackle call centre scam syndicates.
Cambodia has reportedly established two major task forces to target these criminal networks, and Thailand will work closely with Cambodia in line with a four-point agreement signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
When asked whether formal bilateral discussions or any agreements would take place, Jirabhob explained that previous talks had already been held. During this ASEANAPOL meeting, countries will engage in discussions, including talks between Thailand and Cambodia. The issue of scam centres has been raised by various countries, including the United States, Australia, and China, and is seen as a global problem requiring international cooperation, even if Cambodia has not explicitly requested assistance.
He emphasised that Thailand would seek to send officers to Cambodia to observe and collaborate, particularly with countries facing similar online crime issues. However, Thai officers would not have the authority to arrest or investigate in Cambodia but would work closely with local authorities. In Thailand, investigations will continue, targeting key scammers. The exchange of information and on-the-ground collaboration are essential, and sending officers to Cambodia would be more effective than observing from Thailand.
When asked what would happen if Thai officers were sent to Cambodia and were sent back, Jirabhob responded, "If we're deceived, we must accept it and keep fighting. We will do everything we can. As this is the number one issue for all countries right now." He added, "As for Thailand, I can confirm that we don’t have any major scammers operating here, only smaller ones who are working secretly. Whenever we have information from our own country or from foreign police, we’re ready to take action immediately. I guarantee that if the scam centres are located here, we will apprehend them for sure."
On whether Cambodia could be trusted, he acknowledged past disappointments but expressed hope that Cambodia would eventually cooperate. He emphasised that the international community’s engagement would help push for cooperation, and while he could not specify an exact timeline, efforts would be made as swiftly as possible.
Regarding direct communication with the Cambodian police, Jirabhob confirmed that Thailand has contact channels available.
When asked if there would be any pressure or measures if Cambodia did not fully cooperate, he emphasised the need for global pressure. Scammers are not confined to Thailand, and evidence will be provided to Cambodia to help address the issue.
Asked whether Thailand would be concerned about sharing intelligence with Cambodia and potentially exposing targets, Jirabhob reassured that targets would be provided gradually, and if one attempt failed, no further targets would be shared. The success of these efforts would depend on Cambodia's cooperation, and Thailand will base its actions on the outcomes of these operations.