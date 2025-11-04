Thailand to discuss sending police to Cambodia over scam issue

He emphasised that Thailand would seek to send officers to Cambodia to observe and collaborate, particularly with countries facing similar online crime issues. However, Thai officers would not have the authority to arrest or investigate in Cambodia but would work closely with local authorities. In Thailand, investigations will continue, targeting key scammers. The exchange of information and on-the-ground collaboration are essential, and sending officers to Cambodia would be more effective than observing from Thailand.

When asked what would happen if Thai officers were sent to Cambodia and were sent back, Jirabhob responded, "If we're deceived, we must accept it and keep fighting. We will do everything we can. As this is the number one issue for all countries right now." He added, "As for Thailand, I can confirm that we don’t have any major scammers operating here, only smaller ones who are working secretly. Whenever we have information from our own country or from foreign police, we’re ready to take action immediately. I guarantee that if the scam centres are located here, we will apprehend them for sure."

On whether Cambodia could be trusted, he acknowledged past disappointments but expressed hope that Cambodia would eventually cooperate. He emphasised that the international community’s engagement would help push for cooperation, and while he could not specify an exact timeline, efforts would be made as swiftly as possible.