126 Players to Launch Actions in 5th Thailand Mixed

“As a former Asian Tour winner (Bangladesh Open in 2019), I can enter a lot of events on the Asian Tour next year, so that will be my priority. However, if I have the opportunity, I will try to play Q-School events either on the Japan Tour or European Tour,” added Sadom who just settled at tied eighth in the Singha E-San Open in Khon Kaen on Sunday.

Asked what aspect of his game he wished to improve for the up-coming season, Sadom said: “I want to improve my driving distance. If I can hit further, it will make my game easier.”

Ratchanon who is ranked No 651 in the world has won five consecutive best amateur titles on the ATGT. Despite his age, the teenager, due to his recent form, will be one of the forces to be reckoned with at the picturesque Aquella.

“The course isn’t so long but it has narrow fairways. You need to come up with a good game plan,” said the young Bangkokian who received some advice from two-time Thailand Mixed champion Prom Meesawat.

“He told me not to get under pressure by overestimating myself. I will take that approach to compete this week. But hopefully, I can shoot good scores and at least try not to make mistakes on a bad day,” added Ratchanon who will make his third start in the Thailand TrustGolf Tour.

28-year-old Wichanee who is ranked No 121 in the world and No 60 on the Road to CME Globe will be making her first appearance in the tournament which pits the men versus the women.

“I’m excited as I’ve never competed in this format,” said Wichanee whose best finish on the LPGA Tour this year was at tied fifth in the Pure Silk Championship. “I hope to finally win on the LPGA next year. I’m now working on my fitness to get ready for the next season,” she added.

Prima, 29, will launch her third attempt in the mixed event after signing off at joint 27th in the previous episode at the Black Mountain Golf Club last month.

“I’m glad to be able to play in the Thailand Mixed again. This week is even more special as a lot of good players are here for the last event of the year. So far, it’s been a good season for me especially winning the last event of the Symetra Tour,” said Prima who triumphed in the Symetra Tour Championship in Florida two months ago.

The tournament will be staged under strict protective protocols against COVID-19. ATK Swap test is provided for players, personal caddies, player’s company and officials. Only those who test negative are permitted to participate in the tournament. Furthermore, fans who produce negative ATK results within 72 hours before the tournament are welcome at the course.

Viewers can watch live streaming of the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am onwards during tournament days.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Aquella Golf and Country Club and S.Khonkaen.



