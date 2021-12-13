All Thailand Mixed Champs to Compete in The Last Chapter 2021

“We have such a great line-up including Jazz who is back to play in a local tour. This will serve up as a great excitement for fans,” Porm said.

His close friend Chapchai who shared the title with him at the Alpine Golf Resort in April (due to poor visibility at play-off ) craves for additional trophy for his cabinet at the Aquella.

“It’s the last tournament of the year, so I would love to be the last man standing. The course is not long but the windy condition will cause some trouble,” said the 38-year-old Chapchai from Phitsanulok.

Arpichaya, the only female winner when she won the inaugural edition at the Black Mountain Golf Club in February, is excited to tee off at the new course for the first time.

“This will be the first competition for the course which is beautiful and near the coast. Of course, it’s going to be windy down there,” said the 18-year-old Arpichaya.

“I don’t want to put myself under pressure by setting a particular goal. I’d rather learn playing and thinking strategies from the top players,” added the teenager who has collected three titles in 2021.

Amateur Ramil, the tour’s youngest winner when he lifted up the title in the third circuit at only 16 in Phetchaburi two months ago wishes that he could play in the same group alongside his idols Gunn and Phornanong in The Last Chapter 2021.

“My dream group will feature Gunn and Pornanong. I’ve been watching Pornanong play since I was very young,” said the teenager.

“I’ve learned a lot of interesting techniques from the male and female pros in the previous tournaments. I have been practising hard and I cannot wait to compete again,” he said.

The tournament which pits the men and women against one another will be staged under strict protective protocols against COVID-19. ATK Swap test is provided for players, personal caddies, player’s company and officials. Only those who test negative are permitted to participate in the tournament.

Furthermore, fans who produce negative ATK results within 72 hours before the tournament are welcome at the course.

Viewers can watch live streaming of the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am onwards during tournament days.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Aquella Golf and Country Club and S.Khonkaen.



