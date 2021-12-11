Sat, December 11, 2021

life

Thailand Mixed to Conclude Season at Aquella Golf and Country Club

The “Last Chapter 2021”, the season-ending Thailand Mixed presented by TrustGolf event, will tee off at the Aquella Golf and Country Club in Phang Nga between December 28-31 with a lucrative overall prize money of Bt5 million.

The tournament, the fifth and last on the 2021 TrustGolf Tour series, features top 60 players on the TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits and will be competed in a four-day stroke play format. After 36 holes, top 60 players and ties will proceed into the weekend rounds. Eligible players for the Last Chapter 2021 must fall into one of the following categories:

1.Professional champions in any of the Thailand Mixed events
2.Top 80 in the TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits
3.Amateur winners in any of the Thailand Mixed events
4.30 players through sponsor invites

Big-names confirmed their participation in the are two-time champion Prom Meesawat, former world No 38 Jazz Janewattananond, hot-shot Sadom Kaewkanjana (who has bagged four titles in 2021), Olympian Gunn Charoenkul, veterans Prayad Marksaeng and Thaworn Wiratchant, LPGA players Pornanong Phatlum, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Wichanee Meechai and Prima Thammaraks, other former Thailand Mixed winners such as Arpichaya Yubol (winner in first circuit), Chapchai Nirat (winner in second circuit), former amateur winners Ramil Saelim, Cholcheva Wongras and teen prodigy Ratchanon Chanthananuwat.

The tournament which pits the men and women against one another will be staged under strict protective protocols against COVID-19. ATK Swap test is provided for players, personal caddies, player’s company and officials. Only those who test negative are permitted to participate in the tournament. Furthermore, fans who produce negative ATK results within 72 hours before the tournament are welcome at the course.

Viewers can watch live streaming of the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am onwards during tournament days.

The Thailand Mixed is organised  by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming,  the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Aquella Golf and Country Club and S.Khonkaen.

Published : December 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

