The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

The winner of the National Qualifiers will earn an exclusive invitation to compete in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 at the same golf course from March 10th - 13th, 2022. The leading golf tournament in Thailand features 60 of the world’s best LPGA players and 10 invitees who compete for a prize purse of $1.6 million USD or approximately 53 million THB. As a tournament that has made a name for itself by spotlighting Thai women golfers as a major force in the sport, the Honda LPGA Thailand continuously aims to inspire a new generation of golfers through efforts such as the National Qualifiers.

This sentiment was echoed in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 that saw Thai golfers defend their national pride on our home course with young marvel, Atthaya Thitikul and emerging golf star, Patty Tavatanakit gaining worldwide acclaim following their consistent dominant streaks throughout the tournament and fellow local favourite, Ariya Jutanugarn ultimately becoming the tournament champion. The upcoming tournament is ready to once again host momentous occasions for everyone from up and coming golf enthusiasts to professional athletes.

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 is looking forward to welcoming more new and aspiring Thai golfers to showcase their skills and prove that they can go Beyond Greatness at the qualifiers.

Amidst the current pandemic, the qualifying event will follow protocols such as the D-M-H-T-T-A precautions to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. These include but are not limited to, ATK testing, wearing face masks, physical distancing and encouraging consistent hand-washing.

For more information and updates on the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022, visit www.hondalpgathailand.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hondalpgathailand.