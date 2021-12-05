Tue, December 07, 2021

life

Thailand beats Timor-Leste 2-0 in AFF Championship opening match

The Thai national team delighted its fans on Sunday by trouncing Timor-Leste with a 2-0 win in the Group A opening match for the 2020 AFF Championship in Singapore.

The winning goals were scored by Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom and Supachok Sarachart at the 51st and 81st minutes, respectively.

Thailand, the five-time champion at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championships, will be playing against Myanmar next Saturday (December 11).

The 13th edition of the championship was originally scheduled to run from November 23 to December 31, 2020, but had to be postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is now being held in Singapore from December 5 to January 1.

