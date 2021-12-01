National football team ‘hungry for success’ as they fly to Singapore for AFF Championship

Related News

Thailand’s football stars become manga heroes on Bangkok futsal court

Thailand, Malaysia in 0-0 draw

Thailand beat Laos 3-0 on Thursday

Mano said it was clear that their goal was to become champions because they worked hard and had sacrificed a great deal. He had also talked to every player to seriously help bring the trophy back to Thailand.

After arriving in Singapore, the team will undergo quarantine for a day to wait for their Covid-19 test results before a training session on Thursday.

The team will compete in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 against:

Timor-Leste on December 5 at 4.30pm.

Myanmar on December 11 at 7.30pm.

Philippines on December 14 at 4.30pm.

Singapore on December 18 at 7.30pm.

The matches will be broadcast live on Channel 7HD.