National football team ‘hungry for success’ as they fly to Singapore for AFF Championship

Head coach Alexandré “Mano” Pölking is also travelling with coaching staff and top players like Teerasil Dangda, Supachok Sarachat, Supachai Chaided and Sarach Yooyen.
Foreign league players, including Theerathon Bunmathan, Chanathip Songkrasin, Jonathan Khemdee and Thanawat Suengchitthawon are set to travel later.
Manager Nualphan Lamsam appointed Chanathip as the team’s captain.
Mano said before his departure that all of the team consist of quality players who were excited and hungry for success.
He said the team was happy with the previous training sessions and believed they were ready to take on the competition.
Related News
Thailand’s football stars become manga heroes on Bangkok futsal court
Thailand, Malaysia in 0-0 draw
Thailand beat Laos 3-0 on Thursday
Mano said it was clear that their goal was to become champions because they worked hard and had sacrificed a great deal. He had also talked to every player to seriously help bring the trophy back to Thailand.
After arriving in Singapore, the team will undergo quarantine for a day to wait for their Covid-19 test results before a training session on Thursday.
The team will compete in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 against:
The matches will be broadcast live on Channel 7HD.
Published : December 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021