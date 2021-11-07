Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s football stars become manga heroes on Bangkok futsal court

Thailand’s three musketeers of football – Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathorn Bunmathan and Sitthichok Sopa – have been turned into manga heroes on the walls and floor of a futsal court in Chalerm La Park on Bangkok’s Phya Thai Road.

The portraits were painted by Yoichi Takahashi, creator of the beloved manga series “Captain Tsubasa”, to celebrate the Thai football heroes who have been playing with the Japan Professional Football League.

The league funded the renovation of the futsal field and hired the renowned manga artist to depict the strong ties Japan has with Thailand and the three football stars.

The field will be opened to the public on December 3 for them to enjoy the artwork as well as provide inspiration and a safe space for young athletes.

Source: NationPhoto - 3 นักเตะไทย กับ ลายเส้นระดับตำนาน... |Facebook

Published : November 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

