Thailand’s football stars become manga heroes on Bangkok futsal court

The portraits were painted by Yoichi Takahashi, creator of the beloved manga series “Captain Tsubasa”, to celebrate the Thai football heroes who have been playing with the Japan Professional Football League.
The league funded the renovation of the futsal field and hired the renowned manga artist to depict the strong ties Japan has with Thailand and the three football stars.
The field will be opened to the public on December 3 for them to enjoy the artwork as well as provide inspiration and a safe space for young athletes.
Source: NationPhoto - 3 นักเตะไทย กับ ลายเส้นระดับตำนาน... |Facebook
Published : November 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
