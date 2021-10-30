Asian Cup OC launches project to develop football in rural China

The 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Local Organizing Committee has launched a "10 hand 100" Rural Vitalization Social Responsibility Project, which aims to develop football in rural China and power social development through it.
The 2023 Asian Cup will be held in 10 Chinese cities, namely Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi'an, Dalian, Qingdao, Xiamen and Suzhou.
These ten host cities, together with the organzing committee itself, will join hands to help 110 counties from 18 provinces and autonomous regions that shook off poverty in recent years.
Related Stories
According to the organizing commitee, the ten host cities will provide assistance in organizing football summer camps for the youth and providing professional training to local football coaches. Some of the children in the rural counties will be lucky enough to be invited to watch or become ballkids for the Asian Cup matches.
As the organizers put it, the project is part of a social responsibility program that targets consolidating the achievement from China's successful poverty eradication campaign. Taking the chance of hosting the premier tournament in Asia, the local organizing committee hopes that through the project, the fruits of China's football reform can be shared nationwide.
The 2023 Asian Cup will be held from June 16 to July 16, 2023.
Published : October 30, 2021
By : Xinhua
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 28, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021