Asian Cup OC launches project to develop football in rural China

According to the organizing commitee, the ten host cities will provide assistance in organizing football summer camps for the youth and providing professional training to local football coaches. Some of the children in the rural counties will be lucky enough to be invited to watch or become ballkids for the Asian Cup matches.

As the organizers put it, the project is part of a social responsibility program that targets consolidating the achievement from China's successful poverty eradication campaign. Taking the chance of hosting the premier tournament in Asia, the local organizing committee hopes that through the project, the fruits of China's football reform can be shared nationwide.

The 2023 Asian Cup will be held from June 16 to July 16, 2023.