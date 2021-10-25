Mon, October 25, 2021

life

Thailand, Mongolia in 1-1 draw

The 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifier between Thailand and Mongolia ended in a 1-1 draw on Monday.

Thai footballer Jakkrit Palapon scored the first goal in the 10th minute, but Mongolia’s Baljinyam Batbold evened the score in the 76th minute.

The Thai national team will next play Laos on Thursday (October 28) at 2pm (Thai time). The game can be watched on AIS Play or via The Nation Thailand website.


