Thailand, Mongolia in 1-1 draw...

Thai footballer Jakkrit Palapon scored the first goal in the 10th minute, but Mongolia’s Baljinyam Batbold evened the score in the 76th minute.
The Thai national team will next play Laos on Thursday (October 28) at 2pm (Thai time). The game can be watched on AIS Play or via The Nation Thailand website.
Published : October 25, 2021
