Buriram United all set for battle against Muang Thong United this weekend

The Centre for the Administration of the Situation allows stadiums to be half full and the 16,350 seats available for the match have already been snapped up.
In the last season, seven-time champions Buriram United beat four-time winners Muang Thong United 2-0.
Separately, Chiangmai United will play against defending champion BG Pathum United at 6pm on Saturday.
Port Authority FC, who previously won against MBF Amphawa 22-1 in the Thai FA Cup on Wednesday, will play against Chonburi FC at 6pm on Sunday.
Matches will be broadcast live via AIS Play and the Nation Thailand website.
Saturday 30/10/2021
17:30 Suphanburi - Khon Kaen United
18:00 Chiangmai United - BG Pathum United
18:00 Prachuap - Nakhon Ratchasima
19:00 Police Tero - Chiangrai United
Sunday 31/10/2021
18:00 Samut Prakan City - Ratchaburi
18:00 Port - Chonburi
18:00 Bangkok United - Nong Bua Pitchaya
19:00 Buriram United - Muang Thong United
Published : October 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
