Sat, October 30, 2021

life

Buriram United all set for battle against Muang Thong United this weekend

The biggest match during Thailand League’s matchday 10 this weekend will be Buriram United pitting against sixth-place holders Muang Thong United. The match is at 7pm on Sunday.

The Centre for the Administration of the Situation allows stadiums to be half full and the 16,350 seats available for the match have already been snapped up.

In the last season, seven-time champions Buriram United beat four-time winners Muang Thong United 2-0.

Separately, Chiangmai United will play against defending champion BG Pathum United at 6pm on Saturday.

Port Authority FC, who previously won against MBF Amphawa 22-1 in the Thai FA Cup on Wednesday, will play against Chonburi FC at 6pm on Sunday.

Matches will be broadcast live via AIS Play and the Nation Thailand website.

Saturday 30/10/2021

17:30 Suphanburi  -  Khon Kaen United

18:00 Chiangmai United  -  BG Pathum United

18:00 Prachuap  -  Nakhon Ratchasima

19:00 Police Tero  -  Chiangrai United

Sunday 31/10/2021

18:00 Samut Prakan City  -  Ratchaburi

18:00 Port  -  Chonburi

18:00 Bangkok United  -  Nong Bua Pitchaya

19:00 Buriram United  -  Muang Thong United
 

Published : October 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

