Buriram United all set for battle against Muang Thong United this weekend

In the last season, seven-time champions Buriram United beat four-time winners Muang Thong United 2-0.

Separately, Chiangmai United will play against defending champion BG Pathum United at 6pm on Saturday.

Port Authority FC, who previously won against MBF Amphawa 22-1 in the Thai FA Cup on Wednesday, will play against Chonburi FC at 6pm on Sunday.

Matches will be broadcast live via AIS Play and the Nation Thailand website.