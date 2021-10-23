Catch live Thai League action on Nation Thailand website

Chonburi FC and Chiangmai United also face off at 6pm on Saturday, while 2019 champions Chiangrai United and newly promoted Khon Kaen United kick off an hour later.
On Sunday, Ratchaburi will play against Buriram United at 6pm, while champion BG Pathum United will defend its title with Bangkok United at 7pm.
All matches can be caught live on the Nation Thailand website or AIS Play.
Thai League Fixtures Matchday 9
Saturday 23/10/2021
17:30 Nakhon Ratchasima - Samut Prakan City
18:00 Chonburi - Chiangmai United
18:00 Muang Thong United - Police Tero
19:00 Chiangrai United - Khon Kaen United
Read More
Nation Thailand, AIS to live broadcast all Revo Thai League football from today
Thai League footy championship to kick off on Friday
Thai football league latest victim of virus surge
Sunday 24/10/2021
18:00 Ratchaburi - Buriram United
18:00 Port - Prachuap
18:30 Nong Bua Pitchaya - Suphanburi
19:00 BG Pathum United - Bangkok United
Published : October 23, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 22, 2021
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 23, 2021