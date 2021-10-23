Catch live Thai League action on Nation Thailand website

On Sunday, Ratchaburi will play against Buriram United at 6pm, while champion BG Pathum United will defend its title with Bangkok United at 7pm.

All matches can be caught live on the Nation Thailand website or AIS Play.

Thai League Fixtures Matchday 9

Saturday 23/10/2021

17:30 Nakhon Ratchasima - Samut Prakan City

18:00 Chonburi - Chiangmai United

18:00 Muang Thong United - Police Tero

19:00 Chiangrai United - Khon Kaen United