Sat, October 23, 2021

life

Catch live Thai League action on Nation Thailand website

Football enthusiasts can catch many interesting Thai League matches this weekend. On Saturday, four-time champions Muang Thong United will face off against Police Tero at 6pm, after losing to them in the last season.

Chonburi FC and Chiangmai United also face off at 6pm on Saturday, while 2019 champions Chiangrai United and newly promoted Khon Kaen United kick off an hour later.

On Sunday, Ratchaburi will play against Buriram United at 6pm, while champion BG Pathum United will defend its title with Bangkok United at 7pm.

All matches can be caught live on the Nation Thailand website or AIS Play.

Thai League Fixtures Matchday 9

Saturday 23/10/2021

17:30    Nakhon Ratchasima - Samut Prakan City

18:00    Chonburi - Chiangmai United

18:00    Muang Thong United - Police Tero

19:00    Chiangrai United - Khon Kaen United

 

Head coach of Muang Thong United Mario Gjurovski

Nation Thailand, AIS to live broadcast all Revo Thai League football from today

Thai League footy championship to kick off on Friday

Thai football league latest victim of virus surge

 

Head coach of Police Tero Rangsan Viwatchaichok

Sunday 24/10/2021

18:00    Ratchaburi - Buriram United

18:00    Port - Prachuap

18:30    Nong Bua Pitchaya - Suphanburi

19:00    BG Pathum United - Bangkok United

Published : October 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

